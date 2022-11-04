Zeal Asset Management won two Outstanding Achiever House Awards in Greater China Equity and Absolute Return, and one Best-In-Class House Award in Long/Short Equity in BENCHMARK Fund of the Year Awards 2021

Zeal Asset Management Limited (ZEAL) is an asset management firm established in 2009

ZEAL is a signatory to the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 4 November 2022 - ZEAL was awarded 1) Greater China Equity- OUTSTANDING ACHIEVER, House Awards, 2) Absolute Return - OUTSTANDING ACHIEVER, House Awards, and 3) Long/Short Equity – BEST-IN-CLASS, House Awards in BENCHMARK Fund of the Year Awards 2021, Hong Kong*. The awards recognize that ZEAL's strategies have provided consistently strong risk-adjusted performance, relative to peers."We are honored to receive these recognitions from Benchmark, and it is a great encouragement to us, and especially to our Equity Investment team who have guided our Greater China portfolio for over ten years." said. "At Zeal, we apply the principles of value investing within the context of Greater China equities. Our investment team is focused on identifying and exploiting the investment opportunities arising from market inefficiencies through rigorous fundamental research."The House Awards recognize managers of various asset classes and strategies for delivering sustained, consistent outperformance on a risk-adjusted basis. Benchmark has received total of 330+ submissions in 2021 Benchmark Fund of the Year Awards.Hashtag: #ZealAssetManagement

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ZEAL

ZEAL is an asset management company based in Hong Kong with a global clientele. ZEAL manages SFC authorized+ and unauthorized funds, and managed accounts with an aim to uncover differentiated investments in the Greater China market that deliver alpha returns. Our clients include sovereign wealth fund, private banks, fund of funds, family offices, as well as individual investors from Mainland China and Hong Kong.



Since 2020, ZEAL became a signatory to the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), committing to integrating ESG issues in investment analysis and investment decisions.



About our Greater China Long/Short Equity Strategy





Flagship long/short strategy launched in January 2010

A Greater China long/short equity strategy emphasizing original fundamental research and value style bottom-up stock-picking. Our investment universe includes China-related companies listed in Hong Kong and overseas, Shanghai and Shenzhen A and B shares, and companies listed in Taiwan

Flagship long-only strategy launched in September 2010

A Hong Kong/Mainland China long-only equity strategy with bias on HK equity



About Benchmark Fund of the Year Awards

The 18th Benchmark Fund of the Year Awards organized by WealthAsia Media ("WAM") has gained a solid industry reputation for running distinguished awards safeguarded by powerful gatekeepers from global institutions. The awards can be interpreted as a buy-side driven and a client-centric initiative. Banks' gatekeepers and service users such as asset owners will dominate the awards' decision-making process. The awards also raise awareness of responsible investing and drive better practices in responsible and sustainable investing. Benchmark Fund of the Year Awards



+SFC (Securities and Futures Commission) authorization is not a recommendation or endorsement of the funds nor does it guarantee the commercial merits of the funds or its performance. It does not mean the funds are suitable for all investors nor is it an endorsement of its suitability for any particular investor or class of investors.



Disclaimer:



Investments involve investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors should be aware that the price of shares may go down as well as up as the investments are subject to market fluctuations and to the risks inherent in all investments. Past Performance is not indicative of future performance. This material has not been reviewed by SFC in Hong Kong and is issued by Zeal Asset Management Limited.



*BENCHMARK House Awards are based on the qualitative methodologies and tools determined by BENCHMARK and reflect the performance data between 1 July 2020 and 30 June 2021. For more information about the methodology, please visit https://www.benchmark.today/fund-awards/

