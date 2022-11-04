Taiwan’s Gogoro announces Zypp Electric partnership in India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Electric two-wheeler maker and battery-swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro announced on Thursday (Nov. 3) it is entering into a partnership with Zypp Electric, a leading EV-as-a-Service provider in India.

The deal will see the two companies work on accelerating the urban shift of logistics fleets and last mile deliveries to electric battery swapping, Gogoro said. Last mile delivery fleets need a sustainable alternative to gas-powered vehicles, which makes the Gogoro battery ecosystem an ideal solution.

Gogoro expects to launch its business-to-business pilot with Zypp Electric in Delhi in December. It will be deployed to several fleet operators to support last mile fulfillment, e-commerce, and hyper-local deliveries.

The Indian government is also working to establish guidelines for electric vehicle safety that include new standards and requirements for vehicles, batteries, charging, and battery swapping systems. The new standards are meant to bring India in line with global EV standards going forward.

In addition, Gogoro is one of the founding members of the India Battery Swapping Association (IBSA). The association was formed by leading players in the sector to provide technical input to the government and public on battery swapping.

“We are seeing an incredible global transformation of urban transportation and energy systems to smarter, cleaner, and safer electric power, and there is nowhere it will benefit more than India. With more than 350 million battery swaps to date, Gogoro is introducing its advanced battery swapping platform in India to establish a new generation of electric two-wheel transportation that is proven, safe, and reliable,” said Horace Luke (陸學森), Gogoro founder and CEO.