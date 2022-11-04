Taiwan adds 27,547 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 27,547 local COVID cases on Friday (Nov. 4), with 47 imported cases, and 74 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by nearly 20% compared to the same day last week.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said among the 7.758 million local infections, the fatality rate of COVID-19 over the past few weeks was 0.16%, lower than 0.17% from the last COVID-19 outbreak.

At Friday's press briefing, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) cited the conclusion of a panel review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) a day earlier to say that three doses of locally-developed Medigen COVID vaccine offered an efficacy level over 90% against death and severe illness as the company claims, representing levels of protection equaling or exceeding Moderna.

Local cases

Local cases included 12,581 males and 14,954 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Twelve cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 4,785 cases, 3,747 in Taichung City, 3,638 in Kaohsiung City, 2,787 in Taoyuan City, 2,503 in Tainan City, 2,479 in Taipei City, 1,380 in Changhua County, 900 in Pingtung County, 717 in Hsinchu County, 645 Yunlin County, 606 in Miaoli County, 598 in Hsinchu City, 574 in Chiayi County, 483 in Nantou County, 425 in Yilan County, 355 in Keelung City, 346 in Chiayi City, 295 in Hualien County, 163 in Taitung County, 75 in Kinmen County, 36 in Penghu County, and 10 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 47 imported cases included 20 males and 27 females, ranging in age from their 20s to 70s.

COVID deaths

The 74 deaths included 36 males and 38 females ranging in age from their 40s to 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 70 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 44 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine.

A woman in her 40s, who was diagnosed with multiple chronic diseases and had not been vaccinated, was the youngest death recorded on Friday. In Taiwan, approximately 90% of the deceased after infection had multiple chronic or cardiovascular diseases.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 7,837,658 cases, of which 7,801,030 were local and 36,574 were imported. So far, 13,084 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.