Taiwan investigates police university president links with organized crime

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Interior (MOI) launched an investigation into an alleged meeting five years ago between the president of Central Police University and a reputed organized crime figure after a news report surfaced Friday (Nov. 4).

RW News reported that Chen Che-wen (陳檡文) was seen entering a private club in Taipei City in August 2017 in the company of an alleged former chief of the Heavenly Alliance organized crime group in New Taipei’s Luzhou District. The man, surnamed Lin (林), was convicted of fixing baseball games and later managed a casino in Macau, the report said.

According to UDN, Chen said his aim was to collect intelligence about the activities in China of prominent former gang leader Chang An-le (張安樂), also known as the “White Wolf.” Because Chen knew Lin had worked in Macau, he thought he might have information about Chang.

Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) on Friday morning ordered an investigation into the allegations, the Liberty Times reported. Two years ago, a probe into accusations of police officer visits to the same club came to nothing.