Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan investigates police university president links with organized crime

Chen Che-wen claims he was collecting intelligence about 'White Wolf'

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/04 14:11
Central Police University President Chen Che-wen. 

Central Police University President Chen Che-wen.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Interior (MOI) launched an investigation into an alleged meeting five years ago between the president of Central Police University and a reputed organized crime figure after a news report surfaced Friday (Nov. 4).

RW News reported that Chen Che-wen (陳檡文) was seen entering a private club in Taipei City in August 2017 in the company of an alleged former chief of the Heavenly Alliance organized crime group in New Taipei’s Luzhou District. The man, surnamed Lin (林), was convicted of fixing baseball games and later managed a casino in Macau, the report said.

According to UDN, Chen said his aim was to collect intelligence about the activities in China of prominent former gang leader Chang An-le (張安樂), also known as the “White Wolf.” Because Chen knew Lin had worked in Macau, he thought he might have information about Chang.

Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) on Friday morning ordered an investigation into the allegations, the Liberty Times reported. Two years ago, a probe into accusations of police officer visits to the same club came to nothing.
police
organized crime
Chen Che-wen
Central Police University
Heavenly Alliance
White Wolf
Chang An-le
Ministry of Interior

RELATED ARTICLES

Cross-dresser posing as student at Taipei girls' high school arrested
Cross-dresser posing as student at Taipei girls' high school arrested
2022/11/03 21:04
Taiwan Ministry of Interior denies responsibility for data leak
Taiwan Ministry of Interior denies responsibility for data leak
2022/10/29 16:44
Taiwanese-Canadian female Mountie fatally stabbed by homeless man
Taiwanese-Canadian female Mountie fatally stabbed by homeless man
2022/10/20 13:23
Relaxation of police use of guns goes into effect in Taiwan
Relaxation of police use of guns goes into effect in Taiwan
2022/10/19 20:51
Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau improves campground on Xiakelo Trail ahead of maple leaf season
Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau improves campground on Xiakelo Trail ahead of maple leaf season
2022/10/18 20:32