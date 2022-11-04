Mexican Senate passes mandatory 2 weeks of vacations

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate voted Thursday to double the number of mandatory vacation days for new employees to 12 days per year.

Mexican workers have long had to make do with a legal minimum of six vacation days per year, and many have to work six days, or as much as 48 hours, per week.

Under the bill passed Thursday, two more vacation days would be accrued for each additional year of employment, totaling 20 vacation days after 5 years.

From then on, two days would be added for every five years of service. With 30 years of seniority, workers could take a full month off.

The bill must now go to the lower house of Congress for approval.

In addition to long work weeks and little vacation time, Mexican workers have some of the lowest minimum wages in the hemisphere, equivalent to about $1 per hour.