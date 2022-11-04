Taiwan, US ink MOUs for humanitarian cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the U.S. on Thursday (Nov. 3) signed three memorandums of understanding that will see the two countries work closer in international humanitarian aid and other fields.

The documents were inked between Taiwan’s representative office in the U.S. and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) will be responsible for carrying out the projects, said AIT.

Areas involved in the collaboration include international development, humanitarian aid, engagement in international forums and research, and capacity building. The two will boost information sharing and jointly participate in global initiatives.

A focus will be beefing up resilience against climate disasters for Pacific countries. ICDF will commit US$600,000 to the Pacific American Fund, which is dedicated to empowering communities and improving the livelihoods of island nations.

The cooperation will also see Taiwan and the U.S. invest resources in promoting the development of Paraguay’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). The initiative will be implemented through efforts to enhance efficiency, increase accessibility to resources, and improve the corporate environment.