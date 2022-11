North America 5G Security Solution Market CAGR of 40.6% to Reach New Heights by 2030 | China Mobile, DigitCert

Report Ocean has published a new report on the North America 5G Security Solution Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250 pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the North America 5G Security Solution Market.

North America 5G security solution market is expected to grow by 40.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $8.43 billion by 2030.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AT&T Inc.

China Mobile

CISCO Systems Inc.

DigitCert Inc.

Ericsson AB

F5 Networks Inc.

Gemalto N.V.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

LG Uplus Corp.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Networks

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Spirent Communications

Symantec Corporation

Trustwave Holdings Inc.

Verizon Communications

The key benefits of purchasing the North America 5G Security Solution Market

The Global Industry research provides a thorough review of the present market along with estimates for the years 2022 to 2030 to aid in spotting new business possibilities.

The Global Market research offers a thorough analysis of market dynamics, covering current and future changes to reflect current consumer investment pockets.

The research goes into detail about the major forces that are influencing the world market—drivers, obstacles, and opportunities.

The report has an in-depth explanation of the industry’s position in the global keyword market and a strategic study of industry participants.

The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model are expanded upon in the worldwide market study.

The worldwide market-study value chain review provides a clear picture of the stakeholder positions.

Research Methodology:

Global Keyword Market Primary Research:

During the Primary Research, we conducted interviews with a number of important sources of supply and demand to gather qualitative and quantitative data relevant to the Keyword report. Prominent industry participants, subject matter experts from key corporations, and consultants from numerous significant firms and organizations active on the global market are some of the primary sources of supply.

Global Keyword Market Secondary Research:

The conduct of secondary research focused on using the lowest point, regional area, and technology-oriented viewpoints to gather vital information about the business supply chain, the firm currency system, global corporate pools, and sector segmentation. The market size as a whole was determined through secondary research, which the initial survey then corroborated.\

Based on offering,

Software

– Data Encryption

– Device Authentication

– User Identification

– Network Protection

– Software Update

– Security Analytics

– Other Software Types

Service

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

Based on application

5G Infrastructure Security

– User Device Security

– Network Equipment Security

– Endpoint Security

5G Network Security

– Database Security

– Cloud Security

– Other Network Security

5G Communication Security

– User Privacy

– Application Security



Based on deployment

– Enterprise Hosted Security

– Cloud Based Security

Based on industry vertical

– E-commerce & Retail

– Connected Vehicles

– e-Healthcare

– Smart Manufacturing

– Intelligent Buildings & Smart Cities

– Energy & Utilities

– Public Safety and Surveillance

– Defense and Military

– Other Verticals

Based on end user

– Consumer

– Enterprise

– Government

Geographically

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

