Lecithin & Phospholipids Market Growth Factors, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Global Lecithin & Phospholipids Market is valued at approximately USD 5.17 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.30%over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Lecithin (phosphatidylcholine) is a choline precursor. The major purposes of the multifunctional food ingredient lecithin are emulsified and dispersion. Lecithin’s elemental composition, which includes a complex blend of phospholipids, glycolipids, carbohydrates, and triglycerides, is what provides it its surface-active characteristics. The global lecithin and phospholipids market is being driven by shifting consumer preferences toward convenience foods, changing work culture, and global retail expansion. The IMCD Group BV acquired Polychem Handelsges. m.b.H. in December 2021 to serve customers and partners throughout Southeast Europe (SEE). By establishing the first laboratory in this region, it expands the global network of technical ers while also providing further regional development in SEE emerging markets. Key players are making strategic moves to leverage significant shares in the market. Vav Life Sciences increased its production capacity in November 2021 to meet overseas demand and increase sales by 3.5 times. Furthermore, Vav Life Sciences invested USD 2 million to increase production capacity at the EU GMP site in order to meet international demand. However, health concerns about the consumption of genetically modified (GM) products are expected to limit market growth.

The key regions considered for the global Lecithin & Phospholipids market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The largest market for lecithin and phospholipids is Europe, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. In terms of value and volume, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region-level market for lecithin and phospholipids. The animal feed industry, in conjunction with the food and beverage industries, has significantly contributed towards the growing lecithin and phospholipids market in the region. Agriculture and food processing industries accounted for more than a quarter of Asia Pacific developing countries’ GDP in 2019, according to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).

Key Companies Covered in the Lecithin & Phospholipids Market Research are Cargill, ADM, DuPont, IMCD Group B.V., Bunge Limited, STERN-WYWIOL GRUPPE, Wilmar International Ltd., Sonic Biochem, Avril Group, American Lecithin Company and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Soy

Sunflower

Rapeseed & canola

Egg

Other sources

By Type:

Fluid

De-oiled

Modified

By Nature:

GMO

Non-GMO

By Application:

Food & beverages

Feed

Industrial

Healthcare

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

