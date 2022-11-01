Mobile Device Management Market Growth Outlook, Application and Service Forecast Report by 2030

The MDM market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 23% (2018-2023) which will lead to a global revenue of USD 7.96 Bn by the year 2023 from 2.83 Bn in 2018.

Market Analysis

Mobile device management (MDM) Marketis a security software used by an information technology (IT) department to monitor, manage and secure employees’ mobile devices that are deployed across multiple mobile service providers and across multiple mobile operating systems being used in the organization.

The Gartner research firm defines mobile device management as “a range of products and services that enables organizations to deploy and support corporate applications to mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, possibly for personal use enforcing policies and maintaining the desired level of IT control across multiple platforms.”

The Key Players operating in Mobile Device Management Market are Sika AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Bayer (Germany), Henkel (Germany), BASF (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), Ashland Specialty Chemical Company (U.S.), H.B. Fuller Company(U.S.), Hindustan Adhesives Limited (India), ExxonMobil Chemical Company (U.S), Dynea International Oy (Finland) , Forbo Adhesives Switzerland (Switzerland), Hexion Specialty Chemicals (U.S.) and Covalence Adhesives (U.S.), etc.

Some of the benefits of MDM:-

o It is easier to update software in mobile devices.

o The administrator can manage and monitor the devices without being on the location.

o MDM provides the facility to backup and restore data.

o In case the device is lost or stolen, the facility is there to lock and disconnect the data from a distance to avoid unauthorized access.

Key growth factors

The rapid increase in smartphone penetration along with rising concerns regarding security of corporate data are the major drivers for the global mobile device management market. The bring your own device (BYOD) trend which allows employees bring their own device, can be considered as another prominent driver for the modern global mobile device management market. Moreover, increase in young work force population is another reason which is increasing the need for mobile device management solutions. As MDM vendors improve their security and adaptability features and spread them to other electronic devices such as laptops and smart watches, demand for advanced mobile device management solutions is projected to continue rising throughout the forecast period.

Threats and key players

Incorporating business applications on devices for providing ease of access to employees pose serious challenges to the corporation if the device is compromised. The devices may be exposed to third-party applications as well as malware and virus threats. Leakage of corporate data on mobile devices has grown and poses a bigger challenge than malware. Organizations need a cost-effective strategy for MDM to ensure data security while at the same time providing a convenient end-user experience. Threat can enable MDM system to act wrongly in case of natural disasters like flood and earthquake.

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global MDM market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the global MDM market

3. Market trends in the global MDM market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of solutions (device management, application management, security management and network service management)

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on deployment (on-premise and cloud)

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segmentation based on end users (banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) ,telecommunication, retail, and healthcare)

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa)

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for global MDM to determine the viability of the market.

2. Identify the developed and emerging markets where mobile device management is being used.

3. Identify the challenge areas and address them.

4. Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments

5. Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

North America (U.S. & Canada)

North America garnered a substantial market share in the Mobile Device Management Market, due to growing demand for Mobile Device Management Market products, and rising disposable income, followed by Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa respectively.

Presently, the Asia Pacific region conquers the Mobile Device Management Market.

