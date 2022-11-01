Middle East and Africa Self-driving Car Market Size and Share 2022 | Global Research and Development Scope by 2030

The Middle East and Africa self-driving car market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 46.6%, leading to global revenue of USD 18.94 Bn by 2024.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Middle East and Africa Self-driving Car Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

A self-driving car also known as the driverless car or an autonomous car, or robotic car uses a combination of cameras, radars sensor, GPS system and artificial intelligence (AI) to travel between destinations without the need of any human drivers. To quantify self-driving cars must be able to drive to a predetermined destination without human conduction.

A self-driving car also known as the driverless car or an autonomous car, or robotic car uses a combination of cameras, radars sensor, GPS system and artificial intelligence (AI) to travel between destinations without the need of any human drivers. To quantify self-driving cars must be able to drive to a predetermined destination without human conduction.

The Middle East and Africa self-driving market are further segmented based on applications, automation and technological components. The segment applications are also categorized into personal use and commercial use. Initially, self-driving cars will be owned personally. UAE is very progressive in technology.

The country is very enthusiastic about embracing self-driving carsThe citizens of UAE are excited to welcome self-driven cars.

It is expected that the self-driving car would reduce car crash by 90%.

Based on automation, the self-driving automation levels are categorized into semi-autonomous and full autonomous. Semi-autonomous cars are dominating the automation segment. However, the car-manufacturers Target to introduce full autonomous cars by 2020. The Middle East has been in pole position of adopting autonomous driving with UAE leading the way. The Dubai Future Foundation in union with Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched the Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy.

The self-driving car Market segment is based on various technological components that are used in autonomous cars like radar, lidar, automotive vehicle camera, ultrasonic sensor and GPS navigation system. Radar sensor market in the Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness sustainable growth during the forecast period because the area is the global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities which has encouraged automobile manufacturers to enter this market.

Based on countries, the self-driving market is divided into UAE, Saudia Arabia and the rest of MEA. Countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, are expected to lead in self-driving car owing to their advancements in connective devices and artificial intelligence(AI).

The key players in the Middle East and Africa self-driving car Market are Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Toyota, and Volvo.

Key growth factors

The Middle East and Africa are playing an important role in the field of the autonomous vehicle. In Dubai, Future Foundation in collaboration with Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy to regulate autonomous driving policies.

Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy has also included the metro stations in Dubai. It aims to build a self-driving system to carry millions of passenger every year.

Threats and key players

The region faces technological challenges even though UAE is progressing with its autonomous cars. There have been several public crashes in self-driving cars due to the software glitch. This lowers the confidant of acquiring a self-driving car.

Whats covered in the report?

Overview of the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market Market drivers and challenges in the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market Market trends in the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the applications of cars in the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market (personal use and commercial use) Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the automation level in the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market (semi-automation and fully-automation) Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the technological components in the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market (radar sensors, video cameras, lidar sensors, ultrasound sensors and GPS navigation systems) Historical, current and forecasted countries (UAE, Saudia Arabia and rest of MEA) market size data for the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

Why buy?

To gain insightful analysis of the entire market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market To understand the growth drivers and challenges in the self-driving cars market and its impact on the Middle East and African scenario To analyze the market potential, drivers, latest market trends, opportunities and challenges, self-driving cars market threats and risks Identify major competitors, market dynamics, and respond accordingly Devise market-entry strategies by understanding the factors driving the growth of the market Get stakeholder and technology analysis, profiles of the relevant companies and start-up profiles

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

North America (U.S. & Canada)

North America garnered a substantial market share in the Middle East and Africa Self-driving Car Market, due to growing demand for Middle East and Africa Self-driving Car Market products, and rising disposable income, followed by Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa respectively.

Presently, the Asia Pacific region conquers the Middle East and Africa Self-driving Car Market.

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

