Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Drivers, COVID-19 Impact And Forecast Report To 2022-2030

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market is valued approximately USD 1.0 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

The popularity of the market is expanding as more doctors and patients are becoming aware of cancer immunotherapy, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing more in the research and development of cancer treatments, and the incidence of cancer is rising globally. Pharmaceutical corporations are also becoming more interested in immunotherapies as they lower the risk of cancer and demonstrate a decrease in tumour recurrence following chemotherapy.

For instance, globally, there were 17.0 million new instances of cancer and 9.5 million cancer-related deaths in 2018, according to estimates from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). The estimated increase in the worldwide burden of cancer to 27.5 million new cases by 2040. Consequentially, growing mergers and acquisition is creating a new opportunity to the market. However, quality issues involved with drug discovery CRO services and intellectual property right issues impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of various large number of biotechnology and life sciences companies and key CROs in the region. Furthermore, government support towards cancer immunotherapy drug discovery outsourcing. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028 owing to increasing number of CROs that offers cost-effective drug discovery services, rise in use of advance technology, and large number of market players comply with Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) and follows regulatory guidelines effectively.

Major market players included in this report are:

Explicyte Immuno-Oncology

Aquila Biomedical

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Crown Bioscience Inc.

Promega Corporation.

HD Co. Ltd.

BPS Biosciences Inc.

Gen script Biotech Corporation

Celentyx Ltd.

ImmuneXperts SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug

Monoclonal Antibodies

Immunomodulators

Cancer Vaccines and Oncolytic Therapies

Others

By service:

Target Identification and Validation

Lead screening and Characterization

Cell based Assays

By Cancer Type

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

