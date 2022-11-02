Schizophrenia Drugs Market Emerging Analysis, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2030

Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Market Overview
Schizophrenia is a serious mental disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally. Schizophrenia results in different conditions such as hallucinations, delusions, disordered thinking and behavior, disorganized speech, trouble with thinking and lack of motivation that impairs daily functioning. The rising in prevalence of Schizophrenia and increasing awareness towards mental health as well as Strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.
For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates – as of 2022, Schizophrenia affects around 24 million people or 1 in 300 people (0.32%) worldwide. Among adults this rate is 1 in 222 people (0.45%). Furthermore, the market witnessed several strategic initiatives from leading market players including recent product approvals, and partnerships would influence the growth of Global Schizophrenia Drugs market. For instance, in September 2021, Johnson & Johnson received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its long-acting atypical antipsychotic INVEGA HAFYERA (6-month paliperidone palmitate) drug. This new drug is twice-yearly injectable and intended for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. Moreover, in November 2021, London, UK based Sosei Heptares and San Diego, California, USA based Neurocrine Biosciences entered in a Collaboration to Develop Novel Muscarinic Receptor Agonists for Schizophrenia and Other Neuropsychiatric Disorders. Also, growing number of geriatric individuals coupled with increasing incidences of anxiety and depression are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness towards Schizophrenia and increasing incidences of addiction associated with Schizophrenia drugs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Schizophrenia Drugs Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing incidences of mental disorders and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of the healthcare industry and rising geriatric population, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Schizophrenia Drugs Market across the Asia Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Pfizer Inc.
- AbbVie
- AstraZeneca
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Eli Lilly
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck KGAA
- Minerva Neurosciences
- Novartis AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Therapeutic Class
Second Generation
Third Generation
By Treatment
Oral
Injectable
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
