Interventional Oncology Market financial planning and business expansion plans 2022 to 2030

Global Interventional Oncology Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

The Interventional Oncology can be defined as a cancer treatment procedure with minimally invasive techniques in the management of cancer. In Interventional procedure an oncologist performs diagnostic procedures, such as colonoscopies or endoscopies, X-ray, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to enable targeted and precise treatment of cancer tumours. The growing penetration of Cancer worldwide and increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures as well as recent collaboration activities from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to World Cancer Research Fund International estimates – as of 2020, around 18.1 million cancer cases were estimated worldwide. Out of these, 9.3 million cases were reported in men and around 8.8 million reported in women. Breast and lung cancers were the most common cancers worldwide, accounting for 12.5% (2.26 million) and 12.2% (2.20 million) of the total number of new cases diagnosed in 2020. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic partnerships and collaborations to develop interventional oncology solutions. For instance, in July 2021, Medical technology firm Terumo Europe and University Medical Centre Utrecht (UMCU) entered in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to extend their partnership in the field of oncology. Also, growing number of R&D activities towards new cancer therapeutics as well as rising healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, inadequate distribution of funds for the research purpose, and earth of skilled professionals impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Interventional Oncology Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of research and development activities and presence of leading cancer care centers in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing healthcare sector and increasing incidences of cancer cases in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Interventional Oncology Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

AngioDynamics

Boston Scientific Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Merit Medical

Profound Medical

Siemens Healthineers

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Ablation

Particle Embolization

Support Devices

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

