Corneal Implants Market SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030

Global Corneal Implants Market is valued approximately USD 392 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028

Market Overview

A plastic ring is surgically inserted into the middle layer of your cornea during a technique called corneal ring implantation. One may be able to see properly once this fixes some corneal issues. The cornea is the surface of eye’s front and is covered by a transparent covering. Increasing prevalence of corneal disorders and rising awareness about the importance of organ donation are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, According to National Library of Medicine, every year around 200,000 corneal implant procedures are being performed annually. Also, according to the Cancer Research Foundation of America one in five people with keratoconus advance to the point that a corneal implant is required to restore normal vision,. The availability of FDA-approved corneal implants and the introduction of sophisticated corneal implant procedures like Deep Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (DALK) are also anticipated to accelerate the growth of this market during the forecast period. Also, increasing awareness about the availability of the artificial cornea are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a lack of skills & expertise, and availability of various alternatives methods of treatment impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Corneal Implants Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of key market players, favorable reimbursement policies, as well as increasing research and development activities related to corneal implants are the factors expected to drive the region’s growth further.. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028 owing to the presence of number of emerging markets players as well as highly clinical needs in developing countries, such as China, Philippines, and Indonesia, are expected to drive the region’s growth.

Major market players included in this report are:

Florida Lions Eye Bank

Alcon Inc.

Aurolab

CorneaGen

AJL Ophthalmic SA

DIOPTEX

Massachusetts Eye and Ear

San Diego Eye Bank

KeraMed, Inc

Alabama Eye Bank Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Human Cornea

Synthetic

By Surgery Method

Penetrating keratoplasty

Endothelial keratoplasty

By Application

Keratoconus

Fuchs dystrophy

Infectious keratitis

Corneal ulcers

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Centre

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

