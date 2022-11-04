Alexa
Taiwan foreign minister boxes authoritarianism with Kyiv mayor's gift

Joseph Wu thanks Vitali Klitschko for passing on fighting spirit of Ukraine to Taiwan, vows to 'box against authoritarianism'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/04 10:57
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu puts up his dukes. (Twitter, Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu puts up his dukes. (Twitter, Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Thursday (Nov. 3) tweeted photos of himself wearing boxing gloves donated by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko to thank Taiwan for the millions of dollars in aid it has provided and wrote that Taiwan stands in solidarity with Ukraine as they "box against authoritarianism."

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, Wu had a video call with Kyiv's mayor on April 22 and said Taiwanese had raised US$8 million in aid, with US$3 million allocated to Kyiv and US$5 million to six Ukrainian medical institutions. Mayor Klitschko thanked the government and people of Taiwan for their ardent support and added that Ukrainians would never forget these acts of kindness and generosity.

To show his gratitude, the mayor, a heavyweight boxing champion, prepared a pair of boxing gloves for Wu that were signed by himself and his younger brother, heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko. The gloves were originally meant to be sent to Taiwan in July, but the shipment was delayed due to factors related to the war.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu holds autographed boxing gloves while standing with Mykola Kniazhytskyi. (Twitter, MOFA photo)

On Thursday, Ukrainian lawmaker and co-chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), Mykola Kniazhytskyi, arrived in Taiwan for the first time. He presented the gloves, which were accepted by Wu on behalf of the people and government of Taiwan.

In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that in addition to thanking the people and government of Taiwan for their help, the gloves also "symbolize the determination and courage of Taiwan and Ukraine to jointly combat authoritarian expansion and uphold democratic values."

Boxing gloves autographed by Vitali Klitschko and Wladimir Klitschko. (Twitter, MOFA photo)

Wu also posted a tweet on the MOFA account which included photos of himself striking a fighting pose with the gloves, a close-up of the Klitschko autographs, and Wu standing with Kniazhytskyi while holding the gloves.

In the tweet, Wu wrote that he was "thrilled" to have the gloves from the Klitschko brothers. He thanked them for "passing on the fighting spirit of Ukraine to Taiwan" and said that Taiwan stands in solidarity with Ukraine as they "box against authoritarianism."
