'Priceless' test for No. 1 Ireland against world champions

There's 10 months and the best part of another season to go before next year's Rugby World Cup. So much can change.

Yet, Saturday's test between Ireland and South Africa in Dublin might be the best forecast of what the international rugby climate will be leading up to the 2023 showpiece.

No. 1 Ireland vs. the world champion Springboks. An Ireland building a realistic challenge for its first World Cup title against a record-equaling three-time winner. The rising Northern Hemisphere vs. the South, which has slipped.

Also, it's an early preview to their main event at the World Cup in France. Ireland and South Africa will do it again next September in Paris when they meet in Pool B.

This weekend's game is dripping with meaning, then. Ireland will be asked to justify its rise to No. 1, which was by no means a rankings quirk. Ireland is up there after an historic series triumph in New Zealand in July.

South Africa will be asked to show it's not world champion in name alone. The Springboks haven't won anything major since the last World Cup and maybe are squeezing the last drops out of that title-winning squad of three years ago.

With all that, there's a tendency for coaches to sidestep the importance of one-off tests that fall so far out from the big one. Not Ireland's Andy Farrell.

“It will help us down the track 100%," Farrell said. "There will be lessons learned. That is why I think this test is priceless.”

Ireland's bigger focus was emphasized by flyhalf and captain Johnny Sexton.

“It’s not a goal to become No. 1 in the world," he said. “That might sound stupid. In some sports it is. Golf or tennis. To be No. 1 in the world (in rugby) you need to win the World Cup. That’s where the goals are.”

Ireland is favorite for this meeting at Lansdowne Road by virtue of rankings, current form and past results. Ireland won 38-3 the last time the Boks came to Dublin and was totally convincing, although that was five years ago.

Farrell has kept as close as he possibly can to the lineup that won in New Zealand but has left starting scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park on the bench on his return from injury and is missing wing James Lowe because of a calf problem. Hugo Keenan is fit again to play fullback but has hardly any game time. Ahead of Gibson-Park, Conor Murray will start for his 100th test cap for Ireland. He also has eight for the British and Irish Lions.

But Ireland is able to field the same pack that won the decider against the All Blacks in Wellington three months ago. That's where Ireland's most telling examination will be. Ireland has had a technically clever, fast-paced attacking game for a while. For some, it was missing a little forward muscle.

One of those doubters was Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, who referred to the Irish as “soft” at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, when he was South Africa head coach.

“Obviously, I wouldn’t say that about the current Ireland team. They are where they are,” Erasmus said this week. “I think this team has got a physical edge on them. I think this team has got a tactical edge on them. I think this team is confident.”

Erasmus said Ireland was “red hot.”

The Springboks will be happy to meet that fire with fire up front, as they always are.

The Boks are also looking to address their weaknesses, though, with World Cup-winning wing Cheslin Kolbe returning from a broken jaw to start at fullback for the first time in a test. That gives South Africa three try-scoring wingers in the back three in Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arendse, and more pace to go with the power.

Erasmus will also be back alongside head coach Jacques Nienaber in the coaching box after a 10-month matchday ban for criticizing match officials during last year's British and Irish Lions series.

“I missed it a lot," Erasmus said. “It’s not nice to be with the guys during training in the week and then on matchday the bus leaves with the players, but you have to go back to your room."

Lineups:

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Mack Hansen, Johnny Sexton (captain), Conor Murray; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Joey Carbery, Stuart McCloskey.

South Africa: Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Deon Fourie, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux.

