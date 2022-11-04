Arizona seeks to snap losing skid vs. No. 12 Utah

Arizona (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) at No. 12 Utah (6-2, 4-1, No. 14 CFP), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Utah by 17 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Utah leads 25-19-2

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Utah controls its own destiny in its bid to repeat as Pac-12 champions. If the Utes run the table, they will return to the league championship game for the fourth time in five years. Arizona needs three wins in its last four games to become bowl eligible a year after winning only one game. Snapping a five-game losing streak against the Utes would be a good start.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona’s passing offense vs. Utah’s secondary. The numbers are excellent for the Wildcats’ aerial attack. Arizona ranks third nationally and second in the Pac-12 in passing offense with 340.1 yards per game. Utah allows only 209.9 passing yards per game – the fewest of any Pac-12 team.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona: Jayden de Laura makes stopping the Wildcat offense a chore. De Laura is tied for fifth nationally in passing yards (2,654) and total offense (346.6 ypg). He is sixth in the FBS in passing touchdowns. Utah’s secondary has a knack for being disruptive, so De Laura’s playmaking abilities will face a rigorous test.

Utah: If he’s able to start on Saturday as expected, Cam Rising will shoulder a heavy load for a Ute offense battling injuries at the skill positions. Rising put together the finest performance of his career in a 43-42 win over USC in mid-October. He threw for 415 yards and accounted for 475 total yards on offense. Rising was the first Utah quarterback to have at least 400 yards in either category since Brian Johnson in 2005.

FACTS & FIGURES

Utah CB Clark Phillips III is tied for first nationally with five interceptions. … Arizona WR Jacob Cowing has made at least one reception in 40 consecutive games, the second longest active streak among all FBS players. … Rising is one of four active Pac-12 quarterbacks with more than 4,000 career passing yards. … The Utes are the only Pac-12 team ranked in the Top 30 among FBS teams in both total offense and total defense. … Arizona ranks third in the FBS in passing offense (340.1 ypg). …. Utah leads the Pac-12 in first down defense (136), passing yards allowed (209.9 ypg) and total defense (339.4 ypg).

