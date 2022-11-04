Hastings replaces Kinghorn in Scotland side facing Fiji

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Blair Kinghorn has been replaced by Adam Hastings as the Scotland flyhalf facing Fiji at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Kinghorn scored a try and generally did well against Australia last weekend. But he missed a last-minute penalty kick and Scotland lost 16-15. Kinghorn was dropped to the reserves.

“This year (Hastings is) back playing to his best level,” coach Gregor Townsend said on Thursday. ”Him and Blair get on really well. Blair played well at the weekend and they are going to drive each other to play well for Scotland.”

Hastings was among four England-based backs brought into the side who were unavailable last weekend because the match was outside World Rugby's test window.

Fullback Stuart Hogg and centers Cameron Redpath and Chris Harris were the others.

“The new midfield with Adam Hastings at 10, they trained together last week,” Townsend said. "We believe they can work really well together . . . really good mix of experience, strong defense, and creative attack.”

In the only two changes to the pack, hooker George Turner was promoted from the reserves and lock Richie Gray given his first start since 2017. They replaced the injured Dave Cherry and Sam Skinner.

Cherry was replaced in the squad by Fraser Brown, but the reserve hooker was England-based Ewan Ashman.

Also introduced to the reserves were Rory Sutherland, uncapped prop Murphy Walker who was unused on the Argentina tour in July, Jonny Gray, and scrumhalf Ben White.

___

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Cameron Redpath, Duhan van der Merwe, Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie (captain), Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Murphy Walker, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Sione Tuipulotu.

___

