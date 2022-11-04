Air Force, Army square off in Texas for 2nd straight year

Army (3-4) vs. Air Force (5-3) at Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EDT (CBS)

Line: Air Force by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Air Force leads 37-18-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It's the second game for the Falcons in the annual round-robin competition to win the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, which is emblematic of supremacy among the service academies. Air Force defeated Navy 13-10 at home a month ago on a late field goal and can clinch the coveted hardware outright for the first time since 2016 with a win over the Black Knights. Both teams are coming off open dates. Army plays Navy in December. Air Force also would become bowl-eligible for the 13th time in 16 seasons with a win.

KEY MATCHUP

The option attacks of both teams, which rank 1-2 nationally in rushing with nearly identical marks. Air Force leads with an average of 336.8 yards per game, just 2.2 yards more than Army. The Black Knights are tied with Alabama for tops in the nation in yards per carry at 6.02, while the Falcons average 5.67. The Air Force defense ranks 42nd in defending the run, allowing 126.4 yards per game (4.1 per carry), while Army is near the bottom at 126th, allowing 212.4 (5.45 per carry).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Army: Quarterback Jemel Jones has rushed for 209 yards on 29 attempts, 7.2 yards per carry, and has scored five TDs in his two starts this season.

Air Force: FB Brad Roberts is the all-time leading rusher among fullbacks at Air Force with 2,756 yards. He ranks ninth nationally in rushing at 117.9 per game, is 11th in scoring with a 9.8 average and has rushed for 943 yards on 174 carries and scored 13 touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Army has won three of the past five Commander-in-Chief’s Trophies (2017, 2018, 2020). ... Air Force is 34-16 in CIC games against Army since the first in 1972. ... Air Force has rushed for 400-plus yards four times this season and is 4-0 in those games. ... Army is 2-1-1 all-time vs. Air Force at neutral sites. ... The Falcons have held seven opponents to 21 points or fewer this season. ... Army LB Leo Lowin leads the team with 67 total tackles (35 solo) and his 9.6 tackles per game ranks No. 20 in the country.

