Wembanyama Tracker: The French prospect's team is on a roll

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/11/04 00:07
A periodic look at the season top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama — the 7-foot-3, 18-year-old presumed No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft — is having in France for his team Metropolitans 92:

Team record: 5-1 in the French league, tied for third place, winners of five straight (not counting the 1-1 record in exhibitions against the G League Ignite)

Latest results: 113-88 win over Blois, 95-91 win over Bourg-en-Bresse

Upcoming schedule: vs. Limoges (4-3) on Friday, vs. Nanterre (4-3) on Nov. 20.

Wembanyama’s season averages: 19.3 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game.

Wembanyama highlights: He is coming off probably his two best games of the French league season. He had a 17-point, seven-rebound, six-assist, five-block game against Blois. Wembanyama followed that up with a 23-point, 10-rebound, four-block effort against Bourg-en-Bresse.

News: The NBA is streaming some of the French league's top games — including all of Wembanyama's games — on its app. The NBA will also stream the French All-Star game and some playoff games. “Being part of the NBA universe is a source of great pride," French league president Alain Béral said.

