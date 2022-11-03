Baylor looks to beat Oklahoma, stay in Big 12 title hunt

Baylor (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3), 3 p.m. EDT (ESPN+)

Line: Oklahoma by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 28-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Defending Big 12 champion Baylor is still alive in the conference race but must get past an Oklahoma team that appears to have regained its footing under first-year coach Brent Venables. Baylor is getting votes for the Top 25 and could re-enter the rankings with a win. Both teams have won two straight. The winner becomes bowl-eligible.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma RB Eric Gray vs. Baylor run defense. Gray ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 99.5 yards rushing per game and has run for at least 100 yards five times this season. Baylor leads the conference in rushing defense, surrendering just 113.3 yards per contest.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: RB Richard Reese. The freshman leads the conference with 12 rushing touchdowns. He has run for 791 yards and averages 5.2 yards per carry, providing balance for quarterback Blake Shapen. Reese ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Texas Tech last week.

Oklahoma: QB Dillon Gabriel. The UCF transfer has been one of the best players in the Big 12 with 14 touchdown passes and one interception. He likes to run, but he missed nearly two games with a concussion and must be cautious.

FACTS & FIGURES

Baylor won last year's game 27-14. The Bears held Oklahoma to 260 yards, the Sooners' fewest during former coach Lincoln Riley's five-year run as head coach and two years as offensive coordinator. ... Oklahoma LB DaShaun White had a career-high 14 tackles last week. ... This will be Oklahoma's eighth game as an unranked team since the start of the 2010 season. ... Oklahoma has won 24 of its past 26 November games. ... The Bears rank second nationally with 18 fourth-down conversions.

