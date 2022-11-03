NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 6 1 0 .857 203 98 3-0-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Miami 5 3 0 .625 178 192 3-1-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 N.Y. Jets 5 3 0 .625 176 159 1-3-0 4-0-0 4-3-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 New England 4 4 0 .500 177 163 1-2-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 132 138 2-1-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Indianapolis 3 4 1 .438 129 157 2-2-0 1-2-1 3-3-1 0-1-0 1-3-1 Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 172 158 1-3-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 Houston 1 5 1 .214 116 154 0-2-1 1-3-0 1-4-1 0-1-0 1-1-1

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183 2-2-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Cincinnati 4 4 0 .500 186 164 2-1-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 Cleveland 3 5 0 .375 200 199 2-3-0 1-2-0 2-4-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .250 120 197 1-2-0 1-4-0 1-5-0 1-1-0 1-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172 2-1-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189 2-2-0 2-1-0 4-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132 2-2-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Las Vegas 2 5 0 .286 163 174 2-1-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 1-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Philadelphia 7 0 0 1.000 196 118 4-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 5-0-0 2-0-0 Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133 4-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157 3-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 Washington 4 4 0 .500 142 172 2-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 0-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 200 205 3-1-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 New Orleans 3 5 0 .375 199 200 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 146 151 1-3-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Carolina 2 6 0 .250 158 186 2-3-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 2-5-0 2-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Minnesota 6 1 0 .857 173 144 4-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 5-1-0 3-0-0 Chicago 3 5 0 .375 155 181 2-1-0 1-4-0 2-0-0 1-5-0 0-2-0 Green Bay 3 5 0 .375 145 173 2-2-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 Detroit 1 6 0 .143 173 225 1-3-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 1-4-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Seattle 5 3 0 .625 210 199 3-1-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147 2-1-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 4-2-0 3-0-0 L.A. Rams 3 4 0 .429 118 157 2-3-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 Arizona 3 5 0 .375 182 210 1-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 2-4-0 0-2-0

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday's Games

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Atlanta at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England

Monday, Nov. 14

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.