All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|10
|9
|1
|0
|18
|45
|26
|Buffalo
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|43
|28
|Tampa Bay
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|32
|31
|Toronto
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|32
|32
|Florida
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|30
|31
|Detroit
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|28
|32
|Montreal
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|28
|31
|Ottawa
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|33
|31
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|36
|25
|N.Y. Rangers
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|32
|31
|Carolina
|9
|6
|2
|1
|13
|29
|25
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|36
|25
|Philadelphia
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|26
|27
|Washington
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|32
|32
|Pittsburgh
|11
|4
|5
|2
|10
|40
|41
|Columbus
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|26
|44
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|33
|23
|Winnipeg
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|26
|25
|Minnesota
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|35
|36
|Chicago
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|32
|34
|Colorado
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|29
|27
|Arizona
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|26
|36
|Nashville
|10
|3
|6
|1
|7
|26
|36
|St. Louis
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|19
|30
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|11
|9
|2
|0
|18
|35
|19
|Edmonton
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|41
|32
|Seattle
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|38
|38
|Los Angeles
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|43
|47
|Calgary
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|28
|25
|Anaheim
|10
|3
|6
|1
|7
|26
|44
|San Jose
|12
|3
|8
|1
|7
|29
|40
|Vancouver
|10
|2
|6
|2
|6
|30
|40
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Toronto 5, Philadelphia 2
Buffalo 6, Pittsburgh 3
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Colorado vs. Columbus at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.