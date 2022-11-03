All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 10 9 1 0 18 45 26 Buffalo 10 7 3 0 14 43 28 Tampa Bay 10 6 4 0 12 32 31 Toronto 11 5 4 2 12 32 32 Florida 10 5 4 1 11 30 31 Detroit 9 4 3 2 10 28 32 Montreal 10 5 5 0 10 28 31 Ottawa 9 4 5 0 8 33 31

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 10 7 3 0 14 36 25 N.Y. Rangers 11 6 3 2 14 32 31 Carolina 9 6 2 1 13 29 25 N.Y. Islanders 10 6 4 0 12 36 25 Philadelphia 10 5 3 2 12 26 27 Washington 11 5 4 2 12 32 32 Pittsburgh 11 4 5 2 10 40 41 Columbus 10 3 7 0 6 26 44

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 10 6 3 1 13 33 23 Winnipeg 9 5 3 1 11 26 25 Minnesota 10 5 4 1 11 35 36 Chicago 10 4 4 2 10 32 34 Colorado 9 4 4 1 9 29 27 Arizona 9 3 5 1 7 26 36 Nashville 10 3 6 1 7 26 36 St. Louis 8 3 5 0 6 19 30

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 11 9 2 0 18 35 19 Edmonton 10 7 3 0 14 41 32 Seattle 11 5 4 2 12 38 38 Los Angeles 12 6 6 0 12 43 47 Calgary 8 5 3 0 10 28 25 Anaheim 10 3 6 1 7 26 44 San Jose 12 3 8 1 7 29 40 Vancouver 10 2 6 2 6 30 40

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 2

Buffalo 6, Pittsburgh 3

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado vs. Columbus at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.