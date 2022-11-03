Iconic Celebrity Party Yacht Sells

Nowadays, buying yachts is a fashion but a celebrity-owned yacht is always a matter of pride for the person who is buying it. Highlander, which was one of the most popular yachts for parties made in the 80’s, has been bought by a new owner. The moment the old owner announced the sale of the yacht, it got sold in just two weeks.

This is extraordinary as most of the owners of the yachts have to wait at least a year or two to sell theirs. There is a big reason behind getting a buyer for the yacht of the 80’s. This yacht belonged to Malcolm Forbes who was the owner of the famous magazine Forbes. Another reason is that the yacht was designed by the famous designer of that time, Jon Bannenberg. This yacht became the witness of several star-lit parties in it, most notably sailing around France and the Monte Carlo riviera.

The new owner of the yacht has transformed it into a superyacht but without changing its basic design. This is why it has become one of the best examples of modern technology, comfort, and the vintage look of the last century. This will give you a feel of the past time while you can enjoy that feeling sitting on a yacht powered by a modern engine. The yacht is not less than 150 feet long and was built by Feadship, in 1986.

This yacht basically was for the top-ranked media people who used to keep power to make somebody a celebrity and on the other hand, they could bring a celebrity to ground reality. Media magnate Malcolm Forbes threw some of the off-the-charts parties during that time and he took his yacht to almost all the countries in the world. The famous interior designer Joanne de Guardiola purchased this yacht named Highlander with her husband Roberto de Guardiola. Then they made this party yacht fit with modern amenities and facilities.

They extended this yacht with a swim platform, a helipad and added some space for some of the water toys. They also replaced some of the decorating furniture as well as materials which had gone outdated by the time. In place of those things, the new owners put some of the most modern marbles and furniture and fixtures so that the boat looks beautiful. To make the boat more attractive, they also added a sky lounge surrounded by glasses. They also added some onyx floor and marble staircase so that the spirit of the party yacht can be reflected properly.

The equipment of the party yacht named Highlander was also replaced and upgraded with some of the new ones. It has a zero-speed stabilizer and entertainment system. It also has bigger cabins where it can accommodate 13 guests at a time. With all these newer modifications, the superyacht named Highlander has got the perfect blend of the latest amenities and unique history. It is going to be sold for $8.5 million and is ready to create history.