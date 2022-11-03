All Blacks back to near full strength for Wales test

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — New Zealand was back to being almost full strength for the rugby test against Wales this weekend.

An experimental side was fielded against Japan in Tokyo last weekend and held on to win 38-31.

There were sweeping changes on Thursday, with only four starters retained.

The three Barrett brothers, lock Sam Whitelock and center Rieko Ioane were unavailable to the All Blacks last weekend but all are back in the side playing on Saturday.

The starting XV is closer to the side which crushed Australia 40-14 at Eden Park in late September to win the Rugby Championship.

Compared to that side, Scott Barrett was in the second row for Brodie Retallick, who has been suspended for two tests after his red card in Tokyo for a dangerous clearout, and Shannon Frizell has held on to the No. 6 jersey in place of Akira Ioane, who was in the reserves.

Sevu Reece remained on the right wing from the Japan game as Will Jordan was ruled out of the tour because of a persistent issue with his inner ear. A similar ear infection delayed the departure from New Zealand of Whitelock and Rieko Ioane.

Whitelock captains the side after Sam Cane returned home after breaking a cheekbone against Japan. Veteran hooker Dane Coles left with him after reinjuring a calf.

Backs Caleb Clarke and Richie Mo'unga were the only other players to hold their spots from Tokyo in what appeared to be a settled All Blacks side.

Scrumhalf Brad Weber, a late addition to the tour after Folau Fakatava was ruled out by a knee injury, was in the reserves for his first test selection of the year.

___

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali'i, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock (captain), Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Brad Weber, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports