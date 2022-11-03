Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Cross-dresser posing as student at Taipei girls' high school arrested

Suspect referred to Taipei District Prosecutors Office for trespassing

  235
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/03 21:04
Cross-dresser posing as student at Taipei girls' high school arrested

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A middle-aged Taoyuan man was recently arrested and referred to prosecutors for cross-dressing as a student of Taipei Jingmei Girls High School and lingering near a restroom on campus.

Taipei City Police’s Wenshan First Precinct said Thursday (Nov. 3) they had cracked a trespassing case. Muxin Police Station Chief Wang Nai-chiang (王乃強) said two officers received a call from the high school around noon on July 23. The caller said a man wearing the school’s uniform and a wig had sneaked onto the campus during the rush hour, CNA reported.

The officers and school staff worked together to arrest the man and referred him to Taipei District Prosecutors Office for trespassing.

The man was identified as a 43-year-old Taoyuan resident surnamed Hsu (許). On the day of the incident, Hsu dressed in a Jingmei Girls High School’s summer uniform, featuring a yellow shirt, black pleated skirt, black shoes, and wearing a long haired wig, per CNA. He took a train to Taipei, transferred to a bus, got off at the high school, and sneaked into the campus from the school’s front gate.

Hsu appeared manly even though he was wearing female attire. He reportedly lingered around a restroom, but students reported him and then the teaching staff got in touch with the police.

When the officers arrived and questioned why Hsu was cross-dressing on school grounds, he replied he was a habitual cross-dresser, per CNA.

Cross-dresser posing as student at Taipei girls' high school arrested
(CNA photo)
Taipei Jingmei Girls High School
cross-dressing
Wenshan First Precinct
Muxin Police Station Chief Wang Nai-chiang (王乃強)
wig
Taipei District Prosecutors Office

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19 infected Taipei man indicted for going out day before isolation ends
COVID-19 infected Taipei man indicted for going out day before isolation ends
2022/09/19 18:49
Man referred to prosecutor's office for driving off with towed car in northern Taiwan
Man referred to prosecutor's office for driving off with towed car in northern Taiwan
2022/03/15 20:56
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
2022/03/06 20:52
Taiwan High Court upholds 3-day detention sentence for man convicted of slandering CECC head
Taiwan High Court upholds 3-day detention sentence for man convicted of slandering CECC head
2022/02/15 18:33
Ex-boyfriend of Taiwanese lawmaker charged with eight crimes
Ex-boyfriend of Taiwanese lawmaker charged with eight crimes
2022/01/26 18:52