Cross-dresser posing as student at Taipei girls' high school arrested

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A middle-aged Taoyuan man was recently arrested and referred to prosecutors for cross-dressing as a student of Taipei Jingmei Girls High School and lingering near a restroom on campus.

Taipei City Police’s Wenshan First Precinct said Thursday (Nov. 3) they had cracked a trespassing case. Muxin Police Station Chief Wang Nai-chiang (王乃強) said two officers received a call from the high school around noon on July 23. The caller said a man wearing the school’s uniform and a wig had sneaked onto the campus during the rush hour, CNA reported.

The officers and school staff worked together to arrest the man and referred him to Taipei District Prosecutors Office for trespassing.

The man was identified as a 43-year-old Taoyuan resident surnamed Hsu (許). On the day of the incident, Hsu dressed in a Jingmei Girls High School’s summer uniform, featuring a yellow shirt, black pleated skirt, black shoes, and wearing a long haired wig, per CNA. He took a train to Taipei, transferred to a bus, got off at the high school, and sneaked into the campus from the school’s front gate.

Hsu appeared manly even though he was wearing female attire. He reportedly lingered around a restroom, but students reported him and then the teaching staff got in touch with the police.

When the officers arrived and questioned why Hsu was cross-dressing on school grounds, he replied he was a habitual cross-dresser, per CNA.



(CNA photo)