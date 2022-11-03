Taiwan’s Taoyuan to celebrate 9-day flower festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Taoyuan Flower Festival (桃園花彩節) will take place at the Yueh-Mei Leisure Agriculture Area (月眉休閒農業區), next to Daxi Old Street, in the city’s Daxi District from Nov. 12-20, and admission is free, according to a release on the First Stop in Taiwan website.

The theme of this year’s activities is the cosmos and outer space. There will be seven hectares of flower fields and 12 art installations for visitors to admire and take photos, with the 7-meter-tall “Taoyuan Dream” space shuttle being the most eye-catching, the release said.

There will also be regular five-minute light shows outside the historic Li Tengfang Ancient House at 5:40 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:20 p.m., and 6:40 p.m. every day during the festival.

In addition to the light shows, dance groups, and bands are scheduled to perform at the main exhibition H area on weekends, including the Rakuten Girls at the opening. Street artists will take turns to perform in the afternoon on weekdays from Nov. 14-18.

On weekends, shuttle bus services are available from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Shuttle buses will run from Yuehu Road to Yuemei Parking Lot, Yuemei Visitor Center, the second parking lot, and Shanzhuhu parking lot.

For more information about the festival, check out the activity’s Facebook account or website.



(Taoyuan City Government Video)



(Taoyuan City Government photos)