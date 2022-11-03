South Taiwan city reschedules vote to Dec. 18 after death of mayoral candidate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Voters in Chiayi City will elect a new mayor on Dec. 18 following the death of one of the candidates, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said Thursday (Nov. 3).

While all other cities and counties will have elections on Nov. 26, the change of date for Chiayi City will not affect the swearing-in of its mayor, which will take place on Dec. 25, as for all other mayors, county commissioners, and city and county councilors in the country, CNA reported.

The new election date became necessary after one of the six candidates for mayor in the city, independent Huang Shao-tsung (黃紹聰), passed away at the age of 72 early Wednesday (Nov. 2). His relatives reportedly found him on the floor of his bathroom, but attempts to revive him at a hospital failed.

By law, the election process had to be halted, with the complete registration and vetting procedure restarting from scratch. Including Huang, six candidates had registered. In addition to four independents, Kuomintang incumbent Huang Ming-hui (黃敏惠) was fighting off a challenge from Deputy Presidential Secretary General Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋), who was nominated by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).