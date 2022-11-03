Paris and Chaotian Temple go virtual at Taiwan Creative Content Fest

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF), hosted by Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), opened on Thursday (Nov. 3) at Taipei’s Songshan Cultural and Creative Park.

The third edition of TCCF expands from five days to 11 for the first time. It has four major programs, including project pitching, creative content market, innovation exhibitions, and forums.

It aims to become one of the biggest entertainment marketplaces in Asia. TAICCA CEO Izero Lee (李明哲) told Taiwan News the number of participating international buyers was a record this year.

Representatives from YouTube, Disney, and Netflix will join the pitch section with over 800 works from 130 companies.

In addition to the festival, the exhibition features immersive digital content and showcases 19 projects. A virtual reality gallery featuring the works of Amano Yoshitaka, author of the acclaimed Japanese animation “Astro Boy,” is on display in Taiwan for the first time.

By collaborating with Boding Technology, "Amano Yoshitaka VR Museum" showcases an array of Amano's signature works in digital and physical forms. Through multiple types of hardware, users can interact with each other or the centerpieces.



Amano Yoshitaka VR Museum. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Meanwhile, Meta and XRSPACE are showcasing a collaborative work that moves Taiwan’s Chaotian Temple into the metaverse. It allows visitors to pray to the Chinese sea goddess Matsu and draw lots 24 hours online.

The other collaboration project titled “Eternal Notre-Dame,” launched by HTC VIVE Arts and French Emissive Studio, takes the audience traveling to Paris. The exhibition will open to the public on the weekend, but according to the organizer, it is fully booked.

As a part of the festival, 35 groups of musical acts will perform at three locations in the cultural venue from Nov. 11-13. The lineup includes Flesh Juicer, PiA (吳蓓雅), and Sorry Youth (拍謝少年).



As a part of the festival, the exhibition shows 19 immersive digital projects. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)



Meta and XRSPACE pair up to launch a project that turns Chaotian Temple into a virtual object. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)



Project "Red Tail" is shortlisted for Venice Immersive in 2022. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)