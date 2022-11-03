Alexa
YouBike 2.0 to replace T-bike in Taiwan’s Tainan starting March 2023

At least 300 docking stations, 6,000 bike docks, and 3,824 bikes will be installed by end of 2023

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/03 17:11
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The public bicycle rental system YouBike 2.0 will replace T-Bike in Tainan City from March 2023, according to the Tainan City Government.

The initial plan is to install at least 300 docking stations, 6,000 bike docks, and 3,824 bikes across the city by the end of 2023. The city added that it will be expanded to at least 500 docking stations, 10,000 bike docks, and 5,000 bicycles in 2025, CNA reported.

T-Bike has been in operation since 2016, and currently has 77 docking stations and 1,824 bicycles across the city. It is operated by a professional contractor. But now, Tainan has decided to sign an eight-year contract with YouBike Co. starting next year, according to CNA.

Tainan Bureau of Transportation Director-General Wang Ming-te (王銘德) said that renting and returning bikes across city limits will get easier after YouBike 2.0 is launched. Neighboring Chiayi County and Kaohsiung City also use the same system.

Wang expects YouBike 2.0 to boost usage rates for the city's 48 bike paths, per CNA.
