TPOF poll claims momentum for change in Taiwan’s Taoyuan City mayoral election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Half of eligible voters in Taoyuan City want an end to eight years of rule by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Nov. 26 mayoral elections, one opinion poll claimed on Thursday (Nov. 3).

The Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) said it conducted a survey on Oct. 29-30, and received 1,081 valid responses, with a margin of error of 3%. It found 51.1% of respondents in favor of change, even though incumbent DPP Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) received an approval rating of 70% following his eight years in power.

The call for change saw 27.5% strongly in favor, 23.6% in favor, 16.6% against, 13.8% strongly against, 12.1% without opinion, and 6.4% who did not know or refused to reply.

TPOF Chairman You Ying-lung (游盈隆) claimed support for a different party to take over cut across all age groups in its survey, while voters with only a high-school education were divided evenly between supporters and opponents.

In the Nov. 26 election, DPP Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) will face ex-Premier Simon Chang (張善政) for the Kuomintang (KMT) as well as Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶) and former DPP lawmaker Cheng Pao-ching (鄭寶清), who is running as an independent.

The DPP initially nominated former Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) as its candidate for Taoyuan, but he withdrew from the race amid plagiarism accusations.