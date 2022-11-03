Alan Brown steps down as Vistra Group CEO; Simon Webster to lead the next phase of growth for one of the world’s leading Fund and Corporate Service providers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 3 November 2022 - Following a planned succession process leading into the next phase of growth, Vistra, one of the world's leading Fund and Corporate Service providers announced today the appointment of Simon Webster as the new Chief Executive Officer for Vistra Group, effective 7 November 2022.



Simon Webster, Vistra Group CEO

Alan Brown shared, "It's been a privilege to have shaped and led Vistra's team of 5000 colleagues over the past few years. Watching such an extraordinarily diverse group of people come together to form One Vistra has been one of the highlights of my 42-year career. Together with my great leadership team, we have built an industry-leading global operating platform. It has been very rewarding to see this translating into strong organic growth. I wish Simon Webster every success as, with BPEA's support, I truly believe Vistra will become the leading player in the Fund & Corporate Services Industry".



Based in Vistra's headquarters in Hong Kong, Simon will lead the business across 47 jurisdictions as it positions itself for ongoing growth as the global market leader in the Fund and Corporate Services industry. Simon will also join Vistra's Board following Regulatory approval.



Commenting on the appointment, Simon Hinshelwood, Vistra Board Chair said, "Vistra has grown exponentially over the past seven years, both organically and through strategic M&A, and has transformed into a truly global platform and enterprise. Alan Brown (our outgoing CEO) leaves us with the thanks of the Board for his significant role in this transformation. He has also been at the forefront of our journey to become the pre-eminent global player in our industry with a resilient, scalable, enterprise-wide technology platform that delivers expert services to organisations and enterprises operating across multiple jurisdictions. In addition, Vistra's global platform will also facilitate further accelerated growth by enabling Vistra to continue adding services and jurisdictions seamlessly, both organically and through M&A.



As a result, we are well positioned to become an even stronger market leading player and I am thrilled to welcome Simon Webster to the Vistra team to lead us through this next phase of our growth journey."



With over 30 years' experience, Simon was most recently the Group CEO of CPA Global, the world's leading provider of intellectual property software, services, data and analytics for corporates and law firms. He is an experienced, global business leader who helped transform CPA Global from a single product, 250-person firm into the de facto intellectual property industry platform, including leading the acquisition and integration of multiple businesses around the world. In prior roles, he also led significant investment, offshoring and transformation programs across sales, product and support areas to deliver significant value creation with cultural and organisational change.



Simon Webster shared, "I am excited to join Vistra, a company I have admired for many years and have recognised as a global leader with a strong management team, expert professionals, and unparalleled client service. I look forward to working with the Board, the Executive Committee and colleagues around the world to take this incredibly strong platform and grow the business to new heights and to help both our colleagues and clients seize opportunity.



About Vistra

Ranked in the Top 3 in the industry, Vistra is a global Fund and Corporate Service provider with more than 5,000 professionals in over 45 jurisdictions. Vistra ensures clients reduce risk and enhance efficiency through the provision of expert advisory and administrative support. Vistra's resilient, scalable, enterprise-wide technology platform is a core enabler of global economic activity. The Market uses it to empower legal entities to work smarter, grow faster, act responsibly, protect capital and scale across borders. www.vistra.com

