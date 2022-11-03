Taiwan budgets NT$2 billion for Osaka Expo, but not allowed to use name

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government has budgeted NT$2 billion (US$62.05 million) for Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, but it will not be allowed to mention the name “Taiwan” at the event, reports said Thursday (Nov. 3).

Instead, it will have to participate as an enterprise, using the name “Tamayama Digital Tech Co., Ltd.,” the Liberty Times reported. Tamayama is a variation on the Japanese pronunciation for Taiwan’s tallest mountain, Yushan.

The reason for the absence of the country’s name is that Taiwan is not a member of the “Bureau International des Expositions” (BIE), the body in charge of overseeing and regulating world expos, the report said.

During a legislative committee session on Thursday, lawmakers discovered that the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) planned to spend NT$2 billion over four years to fund Taiwan’s participation in the Osaka event, but without the right to use the country’s name.

The opposition reportedly threatened to boycott the budget, which it described as “spending big money to be disappeared,” per Liberty Times. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that Taiwan’s contributions to the international community were being repeatedly belittled by China, but that concerted and continuous efforts by the public were necessary for the country to fight its way out of the impasse.

The Osaka Expo is scheduled to run from April 13 until Oct. 13, 2025, with construction to start next year.