Taiwan's local COVID cases down 16% from last Thursday

29,922 local COVID cases reported Thursday, 81 deaths bring total fatalities to 13,010

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/03 14:26
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Nov. 3) announced 29,922 local COVID cases, a decrease of 16% from last Thursday.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), also confirmed 55 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 7,810,077. The 81 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 13,010.

Local cases

The local cases include 13,552 males, 16,351 females, and 19 under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 81 deaths announced on Thursday included 43 males and 38 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 79 had a history of chronic disease, and 49 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31 and the dates of death were from May 31 to Oct. 31.

Imported cases

The 55 imported cases included 28 males and 27 females, ranging in age from under five to their 70s.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 7,810,077 cases, of which 7,773,490 were local and 36,533 were imported. Thus far, 13,010 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.
