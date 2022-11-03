EVA Air launches direct flights from Taiwan to Munich

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Airways Corp. (EVA Air) on Thursday (Nov. 3) launched its first nonstop flight from Taoyuan to Munich, Germany, as the carrier expands its business in Europe.

EVA Air will operate four weekly flights to Munich using its Boeing 777-300ER or 787 aircraft. The new route marks the sixth European destination for the airline, in addition to Vienna, Amsterdam, Paris, London, and Milan, per CNA.

In celebration of the new service, the airline rolled out a discounted round-the-trip ticket, at NT$27,569 (US$855) excluding tax and surcharges. Passengers, regardless of cabin classes, will also be treated to a meal by Micheline-starred Japanese chef Nakamura Motokazu.

According to EVA Air, Munich is a commercial and travel hub that boasts tourist attractions, including the famed Neuschwanstein Castle, the Nymphenburg Palace, the Königssee lake, and one of the biggest city parks in Europe, the Englischer Garten, or English Garden. The metropolis also hosts the well-known Oktoberfest beer festival.

Germany is the largest European trade partner of Taiwan, with bilateral trade reaching a record US$20 billion (NT$644 billion) in 2021. Electronica, the biannual trade fair for the electronics industry held in Munich, draws exhibitors from more than 100 countries, per China Times.



Meals by Micheline-starred Japanese chef Nakamura Motokazu. (Facebook, EVA Air photo)



(Facebook, EVA Air photo)