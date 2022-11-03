Taiwan condemns North Korea's missile launch past Northern Limit Line

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (Nov. 2) strongly condemned North Korea's launch of multiple ballistic missiles, including one that flew past the Northern Limit Line (NLL).

On Wednesday, North Korea test-fired 23 ballistic missiles, a single-day record for short-range missiles. One of the missiles landed in waters south of the NLL, a buffer zone on the sea boundary between the two countries for the first time since the peninsula was divided in 1948.

The ministry expressed grave concern and strongly condemned North Korea's frequent missile tests "in disregard of the U.N. Security Council's ban, which is undermining regional peace and stability." As an "important member of the Indo-Pacific community," MOFA stated that Taiwan will continue to monitor North Korea's "provocative actions" and possible impact on the regional situation.

The ministry said Taiwan's government recognizes the efforts made by the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and other countries in the region to promote peace, prosperity, and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. It emphasized Taiwan's willingness to cooperate with like-minded countries to "curb the expansion and aggression of authoritarianism, and jointly safeguard the rules-based international order, and a free and open Indo-Pacific."

On Thursday morning (Nov. 3), North Korea fired three more ballistic missiles. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, it detected one long-range and two short-range missiles fired from North Korea.