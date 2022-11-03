SDAX and Ownera Partner to Deliver Global Distribution for Private Market Digital Securities

The two FinTech companies inked a MOU to solidify their commitment to bridging the gap of interoperability between private market exchanges and institutions

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 November 2022 - SDAX, a leading private markets investment and trading platform based in Singapore, announced a partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ownera, provider of a global inter-trading network based on the open-source FinP2P protocol, to distribute digital securities over the Ownera FinP2P network.The digital securities industry is growing fast but has lacked a common global distribution network for connecting issuers, investors, exchanges and other market participants. As a result, the rate of institutional adoption and investor access to high-quality digital securities has not reached its ideal potential. This is especially true for private markets where such securities tend to be illiquid.SDAX works with companies and institutions to raise funds in a fast, secure and cost-effective way through blockchain technology, in the process making these private market investment opportunities accessible to investors via fractionalized ownership. Licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, SDAX focuses on institutional-grade real estate and environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related investments. SDAX is backed by strategic shareholders such as ESR (APAC's largest real asset manager), PSA (global port operator and supply chain integrator) – a Temasek Company, Straits Trading and RHT Group.With SDAX's exchange, it provides secondary market liquidity and enables its investors to participate in trading their digital securities. The partnership with Ownera will provide an additional channel for SDAX's investors to trade these private market digital securities over an interoperable global ecosystem of exchanges and institutions – opening up possibilities for both investors and issuers.Ownera brought the industry together to develop the FinP2P open-source routing protocol to solve this problem by orchestrating the instant exchange of digital assets held on any blockchain platform, for digital cash held on any ledger. It supports primary issuance, secondary trading and DeFi-style instant borrowing against assets pledged as collateral. This routing network has the power to open up digital distribution for the private markets and unlock global liquidity in a way that no single institution or exchange can achieve on its own."We are excited to be working with leading industry innovators like Ownera that provides a best-in-class connectivity solution that will build the foundation of an interoperability infrastructure for the industry," says. "At SDAX, we continue to work with like-minded exchanges and specialists, optimise the investment experience in private markets assets for investors, and open up opportunities for all partners in the ecosystem.""Marketplaces and their Issuers need the broadest distribution to support a primary and secondary market in the low-liquidity world of private digital securities," adds"The adoption of FinP2P will result in higher liquidity and better access to capital and assets by providing regulated firms such as SDAX with one secure point of connection to multiple pools of digital securities and investors across the globe. We are thrilled to have a powerful partner in SDAX, an established industry leader, to expand the FinP2P ecosystem."

About SDAX

SDAX is a MAS-regulated investment and trading platform serving institutional, accredited and retail investors. We provide access to uniquely curated assets that were once only available to institutions or ultra-high net worth individuals, through asset tokenization. Our strength lies in real estate, corporate finance and ESG opportunities. SDAX partners with corporate and institutions to raise capital more efficiently to support their growth and expansion.



SDAX represents the merged entities of digital asset exchange Digiassets Exchange Singapore (SDAX) and fintech company Minterest Holdings. The merger and rebranding bring synergy for SDAX by combining capabilities to offer both a Digital Asset Exchange, regulated under its Recognized Market Operator (RMO) licence, and Capital Markets Services, regulated under its Capital Markets Services (CMS) licence.



About Ownera:

Ownera is a digital assets software company building the institutional rails for a new multi-trillion-dollar digital securities market. The company led the creation of the open-source specifications of the FinP2P interoperability protocol and delivers FinP2P based network nodes and digital assets solutions to the financial industry, thus enabling global distribution and liquidity for digital securities.



For more information, go to www.ownera.io

