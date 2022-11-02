Dental Flap Surgery Market Key Priority Areas Of Action And Enhancing Risk Management Capacities 2022-2030

Global Dental Flap Surgery Market is valued approximately USD 4.75 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Market Overview
During dental flap surgery, diseased gum tissue is removed from the teeth and folded back using a periodontal probe. Following the removal of tartar and disease-causing germs, the gums are sutured back in place to ensure a tight fit around the teeth. Increasing awareness of oral hygiene, rise in prevalence of periodontitis disease, number of dental surgical procedures are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.
For instance, according to the estimates published by the World Health Organization (WHO) 2019, every year periodontal disease affected around 14% of the global adult population, with more than 1 billion cases worldwide. Additionally, dental tourism is expanding rapidly in developing markets, which accelerates the expansion of the entire sector. One of the key factors in overall wellbeing is oral hygiene. Therefore, the expansion of the sector is being fueled by the increased awareness of oral hygiene. Due to the cost effectiveness, accessibility of specialists, and availability of cutting-edge dental technology, this trend is anticipated to continue in the years to come. In addition, it is projected that increased demand for improved dental care will foster the growth of the dental services industry. A type of gum surgery called flap surgery is used to treat and fix periodontal pockets. However, a lack of insurance coverage policies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Dental Flap Surgery Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world the main elements anticipated to spur the expansion of the regional market include preventive approaches to oral care and hygiene, the availability of private dental clinics, an increase in disposable income, and increased R&D efforts in dentistry. Whereas, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. APAC’s healthcare infrastructure is expanding thanks to cutting-edge technologies and equipment. Numerous dental businesses and nations, including India and China, are launching awareness campaigns for dental care.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Aspen Dental Management Inc.
- Apollo White Dental
- Coast Dental
- Dr. Joy Dental Clinic
- Smiles by Dr. Santos, LLC
- Axis Dental Clinic
- Great Expressions Dental Centers
- HM Hospital Madrid
- Humanitas Hospital
- Partha Dental Clinics.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Surgery Type
Triangular Flap
Rectangular Flap
Envelope Flap
Submarginal Flap
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
