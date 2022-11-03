AUTO RACING: NASCAR to crown three champions at Phoenix

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 p.m. Saturday, qualifying, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 312 laps, 312 miles.

Last year: Kyle Larson started from the pole and won his 10th race of the season and first title, holding off Martin Truex Jr.

Last race: Christopher Bell won at Martinsville.

Fast facts: The final four includes Team Penske's Joey Logano and Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott, who will be chasing their second Cup titles, and Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing and Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain, newcomers seeking their first. ... Bell, the lone Toyota driver in the final four, won three races, two in the playoffs, and has an average finishing position of 17th at Phoenix Raceway, including two top-10s. .... Chastain has career driver rating of 57.7 at Phoenix, last among championship four. ... This is Elliott's third appearance in the final four and he has five career top-five finishes at Phoenix with an average starting position of 5.6. ... Logano has three wins this season and two career wins among his 15 top-10 finishes at Phoenix.

Next race: Feb. 19, 2023. Daytona, Florida..

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 4:00 p.m., and race, 6:00 p.m. (USA).

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Daniel Hemric barely edged Austin Cindric in overtime.

Last race: Ty Gibbs wrecked teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead in the third overtime to capture a controversial victory at Martinsville. Gibbs joins Justin Allgaier and JR Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson and Josh Berry in the race for the title.

Fast facts: Gragson led a total of 975 laps and has maintained an average start of 7.0 and an average finish of 8.3 this season. ... Gibbs has 15 top fives and 22 top 10s in 32 starts and has led 865 laps with an average start of 5.6 and an average finish of 9.4. ... Berry has three wins among his 11 top fives and 20 top 10s. He’s led 356 laps and has an average start of 9.4 and an average finish of 10.7. ... Allgaier also has three wins, 15 top-5s and 22 top-10s and has led 737 laps with an average start of 8.9 and average finish of 10.8.

Next race: Feb. 18, 2023, Daytona, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Lucas Oil 150

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 4:00 p.m., and race, 10:00 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 150 laps, 150 miles.

Last race: Ty Majeski led 67 of the 134 laps and stamped himself as the driver to beat with a runaway victory at Homestead-Miami. Chandler Smith, Zane Smith and defending series champion Ben Rhodes earned the other three spots in the championship final.

Fast Facts: Majeski is making his first appearance in the final round of the playoffs and has two wins, 10 top-5s, and 15 top-10s to go with three poles. ... Zane Smith, runnerup the past two seasons, is in the final round for the third straight year. He has three wins, 13 top-5s and 18 top-10s and has led 415 laps. ... Ben Rhodes is seeking to join Matt Crafton as the only drivers in the series to win back-to-back championships. He has one win, seven top-5s, and 12 top- 10s. ... Chandler Smith, making his first appearance in the final four, has three wins, eight top-5s, and 15 top-10s along with 440 laps led.

Next race: Feb. 17, 2023. Daytona, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Brazilian Grand Prix

Site: Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Schedule: Friday, Nov. 11 practice, 10:30 a.m. and qualifying, 2:00 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 10:30 a.m., Sprint 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 1 p.m. (ESPN).

Track: Interlagos Circuit.

Race distance: 71 laps, 189.738 miles.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won after starting 10th, overtaking Max Verstappen for the win.

Last event: Max Verstappen set the Formula One record for wins in a season at the Mexico City Grand Prix, where he scored his 14th win to break the record shared with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. Schumacher set the record in 2004, Vettel tied it in 2013.

Next event: Nov. 20, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Outgoing champion Alex Palou won at Laguna Seca and Will Power finished third in the season finale to beat Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden for the season championship by 16 points. It’s the second title for Power, who also won in 2014, and the 17th for the Penske organization.

Next race: March 5, 2023, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Justin Ashley won in Top Fuel and Ron Capps won in Funny Car in Texas.

Next event: Nov. 10-13. Auto Club Raceway, Pomona, Calif.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 18-21, 2023. Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, Fla.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports