Wednesday At Midland Community Tennis Center Midland Purse: $115,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIDLAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Dow Tennis Classic at Midland Community Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Sophie Chang, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Jang Su Jeong, South Korea, def. Kayla Day, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Zhu Lin, China, and Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Kaitlyn Christian (3), United States, 6-1, 6-2.