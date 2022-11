Business events and economic reports scheduled for Thursday.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Moderna Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Doordash Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.