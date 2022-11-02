NFL Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 6 1 0 .857 203 98 Miami 5 3 0 .625 178 192 N.Y. Jets 5 3 0 .625 176 159 New England 4 4 0 .500 177 163

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 132 138 Indianapolis 3 4 1 .438 129 157 Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 172 158 Houston 1 5 1 .214 116 154

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183 Cincinnati 4 4 0 .500 186 164 Cleveland 3 5 0 .375 200 199 Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .250 120 197

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172 L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189 Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132 Las Vegas 2 5 0 .286 163 174

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 7 0 0 1.000 196 118 Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133 N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157 Washington 4 4 0 .500 142 172

South

W L T Pct PF PA Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 200 205 New Orleans 3 5 0 .375 199 200 Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 146 151 Carolina 2 6 0 .250 158 186

North

W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 6 1 0 .857 173 144 Chicago 3 5 0 .375 155 181 Green Bay 3 5 0 .375 145 173 Detroit 1 6 0 .143 173 225

West

W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 5 3 0 .625 210 199 San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147 L.A. Rams 3 4 0 .429 118 157 Arizona 3 5 0 .375 182 210

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday's Games

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Atlanta at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England

Monday, Nov. 14

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.