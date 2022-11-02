NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|10
|9
|1
|0
|18
|45
|26
|6-0-0
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|New Jersey
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|36
|25
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|32
|31
|3-1-2
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|Carolina
|9
|6
|2
|1
|13
|29
|25
|2-1-0
|4-1-1
|3-1-0
|Buffalo
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|37
|25
|3-2-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|Philadelphia
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|24
|22
|3-1-1
|2-1-1
|1-0-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|36
|25
|4-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|32
|31
|2-1-0
|4-3-0
|2-0-0
|Washington
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|32
|32
|3-1-1
|2-3-1
|1-0-1
|Florida
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|30
|31
|3-0-1
|2-4-0
|2-1-1
|Detroit
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|28
|32
|3-1-1
|1-2-1
|1-2-0
|Montreal
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|28
|31
|3-2-0
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|37
|35
|3-0-1
|1-4-1
|1-0-0
|Toronto
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|27
|30
|3-1-0
|1-3-2
|1-1-0
|Ottawa
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|33
|31
|4-1-0
|0-4-0
|1-4-0
|Columbus
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|26
|44
|2-4-0
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|11
|9
|2
|0
|18
|35
|19
|5-1-0
|4-1-0
|4-1-0
|Edmonton
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|41
|32
|4-3-0
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|Dallas
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|33
|23
|4-1-0
|2-2-1
|3-0-0
|Seattle
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|38
|38
|2-3-1
|3-1-1
|2-2-1
|Los Angeles
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|43
|47
|2-3-0
|4-3-0
|0-2-0
|Winnipeg
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|26
|25
|2-1-0
|3-2-1
|3-1-0
|Minnesota
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|35
|36
|2-3-0
|3-1-1
|1-1-0
|Calgary
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|28
|25
|4-3-0
|1-0-0
|2-2-0
|Chicago
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|32
|34
|3-2-1
|1-2-1
|0-1-1
|Colorado
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|29
|27
|1-1-1
|3-3-0
|2-0-1
|Arizona
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|26
|36
|1-1-1
|2-4-0
|0-0-1
|Nashville
|10
|3
|6
|1
|7
|26
|36
|2-3-1
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|Anaheim
|10
|3
|6
|1
|7
|26
|44
|2-1-0
|1-5-1
|2-1-0
|San Jose
|12
|3
|8
|1
|7
|29
|40
|1-5-1
|2-3-0
|0-1-1
|St. Louis
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|19
|30
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|Vancouver
|10
|2
|6
|2
|6
|30
|40
|1-3-0
|1-3-2
|1-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
N.Y. Rangers 1, Philadelphia 0, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3
Vegas 3, Washington 2, OT
Minnesota 4, Montreal 1
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 5, OT
Dallas 5, Los Angeles 2
N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 1
Seattle 5, Calgary 4
Edmonton 7, Nashville 4
New Jersey 5, Vancouver 2
Arizona 3, Florida 1
Anaheim 6, San Jose 5, SO
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Colorado vs. Columbus at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.