All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 10 9 1 0 18 45 26 6-0-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 Buffalo 9 6 3 0 12 37 25 3-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Tampa Bay 10 6 4 0 12 32 31 2-1-0 4-3-0 2-0-0 Florida 10 5 4 1 11 30 31 3-0-1 2-4-0 2-1-1 Detroit 9 4 3 2 10 28 32 3-1-1 1-2-1 1-2-0 Montreal 10 5 5 0 10 28 31 3-2-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Toronto 10 4 4 2 10 27 30 3-1-0 1-3-2 1-1-0 Ottawa 9 4 5 0 8 33 31 4-1-0 0-4-0 1-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 10 7 3 0 14 36 25 4-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 11 6 3 2 14 32 31 3-1-2 3-2-0 1-2-0 Carolina 9 6 2 1 13 29 25 2-1-0 4-1-1 3-1-0 Philadelphia 9 5 2 2 12 24 22 3-1-1 2-1-1 1-0-2 N.Y. Islanders 10 6 4 0 12 36 25 4-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Washington 11 5 4 2 12 32 32 3-1-1 2-3-1 1-0-1 Pittsburgh 10 4 4 2 10 37 35 3-0-1 1-4-1 1-0-0 Columbus 10 3 7 0 6 26 44 2-4-0 1-3-0 1-3-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 10 6 3 1 13 33 23 4-1-0 2-2-1 3-0-0 Winnipeg 9 5 3 1 11 26 25 2-1-0 3-2-1 3-1-0 Minnesota 10 5 4 1 11 35 36 2-3-0 3-1-1 1-1-0 Chicago 10 4 4 2 10 32 34 3-2-1 1-2-1 0-1-1 Colorado 9 4 4 1 9 29 27 1-1-1 3-3-0 2-0-1 Arizona 9 3 5 1 7 26 36 1-1-1 2-4-0 0-0-1 Nashville 10 3 6 1 7 26 36 2-3-1 1-3-0 1-2-0 St. Louis 8 3 5 0 6 19 30 1-3-0 2-2-0 0-2-0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 11 9 2 0 18 35 19 5-1-0 4-1-0 4-1-0 Edmonton 10 7 3 0 14 41 32 4-3-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 Seattle 11 5 4 2 12 38 38 2-3-1 3-1-1 2-2-1 Los Angeles 12 6 6 0 12 43 47 2-3-0 4-3-0 0-2-0 Calgary 8 5 3 0 10 28 25 4-3-0 1-0-0 2-2-0 Anaheim 10 3 6 1 7 26 44 2-1-0 1-5-1 2-1-0 San Jose 12 3 8 1 7 29 40 1-5-1 2-3-0 0-1-1 Vancouver 10 2 6 2 6 30 40 1-3-0 1-3-2 1-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 1, Philadelphia 0, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3

Vegas 3, Washington 2, OT

Minnesota 4, Montreal 1

Boston 6, Pittsburgh 5, OT

Dallas 5, Los Angeles 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 1

Seattle 5, Calgary 4

Edmonton 7, Nashville 4

New Jersey 5, Vancouver 2

Arizona 3, Florida 1

Anaheim 6, San Jose 5, SO

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado vs. Columbus at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.