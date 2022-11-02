Doubleview Provides an Update on Maiden 43-101 Resource Estimate Progress

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022 - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview") is pleased to announce an update to the progress of the maiden NI 43-101 Resource Estimate ("Resource Estimate") currently being completed by ABH Engineering Inc.



The resource estimate comprises a site visit, geological modelling, resource estimation and completion of the final report for publication.



The steps necessary to complete the Resource Estimate can be broken down as follows:





Site Visit: Inspection of core, validation of geological logging and sampling protocols.

Witness sampling - a suite of typically 25 to 50 1/4 core samples, from intervals of mineralization - provides a means of verification of grades in the company database.

Validation of drillhole collars, checking location, dip and azimuth

Geological Modelling of Grades and Resource Estimation: Compositing grade data and creating Mineralized Intervals based on industry-accepted cut-off grades for the subject deposit.

Creating a wire-shell solid model.

Populating a block model within the wire shell, using geostatistical methods. Composited grade values are used as the basis of this estimation.

Variography, geologic continuity and deposit type determine selection of geostatistical method and the constraints applied in the estimation procedure.

Resource Estimate Report: The report is prepared in accordance with Canadian Reporting Standards (NI 43-101).

ABH Engineering is currently working through the Geological Modelling phase of the report and will make a site visit in the coming weeks.Farshad Shirvani, Doubleview president and CEO stated "We are very pleased with the progress ABH Engineering is making on the report. We are working diligently to provide them with updated data as it becomes available, including scandium extraction results from ongoing metallurgical tests, as well as drill hole assay data from recent drilling from the analytical laboratory.."

About Doubleview Gold Corp.

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSXV: DBG], [OTCQB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.



