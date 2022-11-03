Cold air front will cool northern Taiwan from Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A mild cold air front will reach Taiwan on Friday and Saturday (Nov. 4 and 5), gently cooling northern Taiwan, according to meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮).

Temperatures will rise slightly on Thursday, but the cold air front on Friday and Saturday is expected to bring low temperatures to around 16 degrees Celsius across the western plains areas, CNA quoted Wu as saying on Wednesday. The cold air will dissipate from Sunday to next Tuesday, and temperatures will rise early next week, according to the meteorologist.

Tropical Storm Nalgae was moving west-northwest in the South China Sea, Wu said. As the tropical storm moves away and its intensity decreases, accompanying rains brought by the seasonal northeasterly winds will also decrease, he added.

Localized rain is forecast for northern Taiwan and the eastern half of the island from Thursday to Saturday, while the central and southern parts of the island will see partly clear skies, Wu said.

From Sunday to next Tuesday, moisture will increase, with rain expected in northeastern Taiwan, while the rest of the island will see partly clear skies.