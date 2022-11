Wednesday At Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy Paris Purse: €5,415,410 Surface: Hardcourt indoor PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-4, 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe (16), United States, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 6-3, 7-5.