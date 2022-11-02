Alexa
Rain and lower temperatures to envelop north Taiwan

Maximum temperatures to drop to 19 degrees Celsius Friday

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/02 19:54
Landslides in Yilan County earlier in the week. (CNA, MOTC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rain will move from the south to north over Taiwan on Thursday (Nov. 3), to be followed by temperatures as low as 19 degrees Celsius, the Central Weather Bureau forecasted on Wednesday (Nov. 2).

The coastal areas in Keelung City and the mountainous parts of Greater Taipei will face an increase in rainfall Thursday, with extremely heavy rain forecast for Yilan County. Even though Tropical Storm Nalgae never hit Taiwan directly, some regions including Yilan suffered heavy rainfall over the past week, with landslides occurring on several provincial highways.

While there will still be intermittent rain on Friday (Nov. 4), maximum temperatures are expected to drop to between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius during the day in northern Taiwan. Mountainous areas south of Taoyuan City are expected to see afternoon showers Thursday, CNA reported.

The weekend will see cool temperatures in the northern half of the country and in the northeast due to northeasterly seasonal winds, with showers in the Taipei area and in the east.

Drier and slightly warmer weather will return after the weekend, though rain was still possible in the east and in the mountains of the north, according to the Central Weather Bureau.
