The best European vacations in nature

These turquoise waters and white sandy beaches bring to mind the Caribbean — but this is Croatian island of Hvar. In addition to five harbor towns and... These turquoise waters and white sandy beaches bring to mind the Caribbean — but this is Croatian island of Hvar. In addition to five harbor towns and a marina, there are over 70 bays on Hvar and the surrounding rocky islets known as the Pakleni Islands. In the summer, many luxury yachts drop anchor here, but there's also space for more modest vessels.