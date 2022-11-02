China imposes COVID lockdown on area around iPhone factory

Chinese authorities sealed off an industrial park in the central city of Zhengzhou on Wednesday after workers fled the facility to avoid coronavirus restrictions. The area is home to the world's largest iPhone factory.

Officials from the Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone in Henan province said all people except COVID-prevention volunteers and essential workers "must not leave their residences except to receive COVID tests and emergency medical treatment."

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn, which owns the massive iPhone manufacturing plant inside the zone, told staff this week it would quadruple their bonuses if they remained at the factory after scores of workers fled.

The local government said the industrial area's residents would have to undergo coronavirus testing every day, warning that it would "resolutely crack down on all kinds of violations."

China has persisted with its zero-COVID strategy to reduce emerging outbreaks, despite severe criticism and disruptions to trade and business.

Foxconn workers fled on foot

Since mid-October, Foxconn has been grappling with a coronavirus outbreak at its iPhone manufacturing facility, where some 200,000 people are employed. Workers there have been locked in to stop the virus from spreading further.

Last week, images were circulated showing people breaking out of the Foxconn plant. Employees shared experiences online about poor conditions and having to flee the factory on foot to avoid COVID transport restrictions, AFP news agency reported.

A source cited by Reuters said production at the iPhone factory could drop by 30% in November and that the company was working to boost production at other plants to reduce the impact.

COVID outbreaks across China have led to tightening restrictions in many cities, adversely affecting the economy.

Data released on Monday showed that Chinese factory activity unexpectedly fell in October, dragged down by low global demand and strict domestic curbs. Production, travel and shipping have been affected.

